If we get better preparations, we will win a medals - Ghanaian Sprinter Joseph Amoah

Ghanaian sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah

Ghanaian sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah, says if better preparations are put in place for Team Ghana, he is certain of a medal at the upcoming competitions.

According to the 200 meters semifinalist at the Tokyo 2020 Games, inadequate preparations affected the performance of Team Ghana which prevented them from winning medals.



Joseph Amoah urged the government to ensure adequate preparations for Ghanaian athletes in the upcoming competitions to ensure they are able to win medals.



“We see ourselves as contenders for a medal even right from the Olympic Games, right from the African Games when we won the medal”, he told Joe Debrah on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.

“We knew if this group stays together everything in terms of funding and everything goes on well we are capable of winning a medal be it the Championships, Olympics, Commonwealth Games.



“Everyone saw what happened at the Olympics, on paper we were better than most of the teams but because they stayed together and trained they had an urge over the Ghana team. If we get better preparations before the Commonwealth Games and African Games we will win a medal”, he added.