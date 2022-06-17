If we had a good coach Inaki, Odoi, Benjamin Tetteh won’t be in Black Stars – Songo

17
Fri, 17 Jun 2022

Controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang, better known as Countryman Songo believes that the Black Stars would boast of better players than Inaki Williams, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Benjamin Tetteh if there was a good coach in charge.

According to the sports broadcaster, the Black Stars would have been dominated by local players if the best coach was employed for the National team.

He noted that Asante Kotoko players Safiu Mudasiru, Moro Ibrahim, Abdul Ganiyu should have been fielded for Black Stars matches instead of players of Ghanaian descent.

“If we had good Black Stars coach like by now Mudasiru, Moro Ibrahim, Ganiyu and others will be playing the Black Stars if we had a good coach, not the Inaki Williams, Odoi, Benjamin Tetteh and the rest who are bench warmers at their clubs,” Songo stated.

Countryman Songo has been a constant critique of the Black Stars and the Ghana Football Association.

According to the sports journalist, coach Otto Addo is not capable of leading Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars have been placed in Group H of the 2022 World Cup and would face Uruguay, South Korea and Portugal.

