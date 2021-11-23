If you can’t play, pack and leave - Dan Quaye to Hearts of Oak players

Former Hearts of Oak player, Daniel Quaye

Dan Quaye believes Samuel Boadu should not be sacked despite a poor start

Hearts of Oak drop into the relegation zone on the GPL table



Dan Quaye criticizes Hearts of Oak players for feeling proud



Hearts of Oak legend, Daniel Quaye, has descended on the club's players following a challenging start to the season.



Hearts have failed to record a single win after four matches in the league, drawing three and losing one of those.



The players have come under criticism for not giving their best to defend a title they won last season.

Quaye has added his voice, telling the players the exit door is wide open if any of the players do not feel ready to wear the rainbow jersey.



“The players feel too proud of themselves because they think they have won double(League and FA Cup) so is ok for now. If anyone thinks he can’t play Hearts of oak, he should pack and leave the club," he told Adanse FM



Reacting to whether or not head coach Samuel Boadu should be axed, Quaye opted against the suggestion.



“No one should blame the coach for now because it’s the same coach who won the league for the club. I don’t think is right to even plan to sack the coach, if you do that you will discourage the young talented coach,” he told Adanse FM.



Hearts of Oak are in the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League table with 3 points.