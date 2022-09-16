0
If you have great players, we also have Linda - Hearts of Oak taunts Great Olympics

Fri, 16 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coach Samuel Boadu is confident that Hearts of Oak’s new players like will match with the threat they will receive from the players of Accra Great Olympics in the Ga Mashie derby on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Speaking ahead of the game, Samuel Boadu fired a salvo to his opponents, stressing that his players are prepared for whatever opposition they will face.

“If Olympics have good players like Kassim, we also have Linda,” Samuel Boadu said in laughter.

According to him, though “the international players are very good, the problem that I am having is the language barrier.”

“I don’t understand the French and they also don’t understand English so anytime you give them an instruction, it becomes difficult but with time when we start to cope Hearts of Oak will be fantastic,” the coach said.

Hearts of Oak lost by 3-0 to Great Olympics last season in the Ghana Premier League.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
