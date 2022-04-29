If you stop supporting us, we will be discouraged – Kotoko coach begs fans

Prosper Ogum Narteh, coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has pleaded with fans of the club to continue supporting the team.

Following back-to-back defeats in games against RTU and Legon Cities FC, fans of the Porcupine Warriors club are unhappy.



In his post-match interview after the Legon Cities FC game, Coach Ogum made a passionate appeal to the disappointed fans.



He said, “I will entreat them to support us as they have always done. We started with them and this is not what they expected today. They expected that coming from the backdrop of a defeat on the road we were going to win today, we couldn’t win, we couldn’t meet their expectation.”

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum added, “If they stay away from us I think that will rather discourage us. This is the time we need them more.”



The coach and his players after the setback are preparing to return to winning ways this weekend when the team takes on WAFA SC on Sunday.