Ignore Ghana's advances - Ex-England striker to Nketiah, Tariq Lamptey, Hudson-Odoi

Eddie Nketiah and Tariq Lamptey

Former Fulham and West Ham forward Bobby Zamora has urged English-born Ghanaian trio Eddie Nketiah, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tariq Lamptey to not rush in making a decision about their international future.

The three players are on the verge of switching nationalities and representing Ghana, with the World Cup approaching.



However, Zamora, who was born to a Trinidadian father in England narrated how waited patiently to get his chance with the English national team.



"My dad is from Trinidad and Tobago, and they actually came calling when I was at Brighton. I considered, but Peter Taylor had just come in, who had connections with England, and he said ‘listen, don’t jump just yet, you’ve got the ability and you can do this’," he told Express Sport.

"So I actually waited and got into the Under-21s, and I felt that I was good enough to play for the national team. So I bided my time to see if I could get in that England squad, and I finally did, and it was probably one of the best moments of my life.



"For the guys mentioned, they’re so close and so young. I think it’s probably a bit too early for them to jump ship. All of those guys have got the ability to make a real difference and make a big impact for England."