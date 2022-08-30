Ignore all Facebook accounts in my name - Black Stars coach Otto Addo to Ghanaians

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has called on Ghanaians to ignore any Facebook account that has been created in his name.

Otto Addo through the Ghana Football Association has issued a statement notifying the general public of a fake Facebook page which has been posting materials in his name.



The said account on Facebook with the user name Otto Addo has over 21,000 likes and has been posting actively in the past five months after the Borussia Dortmund assistant coach was appointed to lead the Black Stars.



"The Facebook Community and Media are hereby informed that all posts emanating from this page or any other account is not from coach Addo.



The impersonator has the Phone number +49231900200, WhatsApp number +1(213)2553324, and Email [email protected] - which are alien to the coach - attached to the page," part of the GFA statement read.



The GFA added that "Steps have been taken to inform the security agencies of this development."

Otto Addo has been in permanent coach of the Black Stars after leading Ghana to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



JE/KPE