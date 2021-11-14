Ike Quartey to train Olympic medalist Samuel Takyi for first professional fight

Former World Champion, Ike Bazooka Quartey

• Samuel Takyi has decided to become a professional boxer

• The boxer won bronze for Ghana at the Olympics



• He was expected to represent Ghana at the Commonwealth games



Former World Champion, Ike Bazooka Quartey, has agreed to coach Ghana’s Olympic medalist, Samuel Takyi in his debut professional fight.



After dominating the boxing scene at the amateur level, Samuel Takyi announced his intention to end his amateur career and turn professional.



The boxer will begin his professional career in early 2022 with legendary Ike 'Bazooka' Quartey in his corner.

Quartey will play the role of both trainer and promoter of the young pugilist.



In an interview with BoxingAfrica, Takyi revealed that he took the tough decision to quit amateur boxing after several deliberations.



“I will be making my pro debut on January 29 against a yet to be announced opponent. I have signed with Ike Quartey to start my professional journey and I believe his experience and vast knowledge in the sport will help my growth,” Samuel Takyi stated.



He added, “A lot of thinking went into this decision and I am convinced that this is the best for my young career. I believe Ike Quartey has what it takes to take me far in my career with the rich experience he has garnered from his own career.”



Takyi became the first Ghanaian boxer to win an Olympic medal since Prince Amartey's 1972 bronze medal in middleweight category.