Illegal mining pit collapse for Ghana kill three, rescue efforts dey go on

Ghana goment bin dey fight galamsey, wey be illegal small scale mining

Rescue efforts dey go on for Ghana after Galamsey pit collapse and kill three persons for Denkyira Breman, Central Region. Officials say de pit trap some 20 more persons who rescue workers dey try find.

De accident happen on Wednesday for Upper West Denkyira where some people dey try extract gold from illegal mining pit.



Communications Director for National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), George Ayisi tell BBC Pidgin say dem confirm three deaths so far, but e still no be clear de actual number of missing persons.

Meanwhile, Dunkwa Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Ferguson Dzineku say de number of people trapped go dey around 25.NADMO say rescue team dey de grounds dey try find survivors, meanwhile police deposit de remains of de three wey die for morgue.



