Imagine Nigeria not qualifying for World Cup, for Ghana it won't be big deal - Yakubu Aiyegbeni

Former Nigeria striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni

Former Nigeria striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni has taken a swipe at the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, claiming they don't have what it takes to play in the 2022 World Cup.

The West African giants will battle out for a place in the Mundial scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.



The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25 before the return game at the Abiola National Sports Stadium on March 20.



With Ghana hoping to return to the global showpiece this year after missing out in the last edition hosted in Russia, Aiyegbeni, who is a former Everton striker insists it's not a big deal for the Black Stars to miss out in the World Cup for this second time this year.



“Just imagine Nigeria not qualifying for the World Cup? Ghana not qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar will not be a big deal," he told Joy Sports.

The Black Stars players are expected to arrive on Monday and will fly to Kumasi on Tuesday morning where they will hold the first training session on Tuesday evening at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Meanwhile, the technical team of the Black Stars are yet to release the squad for the game.







