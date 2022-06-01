In-form Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey not in a haste to leave Bulgarian side Ludogorets

Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey will not rush to leave Ludogorets after enduring a successful season in the Bulgarian top-flight.

The enterprising attacker enjoyed an amazing campaign with Ludogorets in the Bulgarian top-flight, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists in all competition for his outfit.



The former Schalke 04 forward played an instrumental role as Ludogorets clinched the league title.



Speaking to Angel FM in Kumasi, Tekpetey said, “I had talks with my team when the season ended, they informed me about interest from clubs due to my performance in the just ended season but I don’t see them allowing me to leave because their ambition is to play in the champions League”

“Per the talks we had, the club wants me to help them in the Champions League play-off but I think if we are unable to make it to the group stages, they can cash in on me”



“For me, I will not rush to make a move because my club will play in the Champions League play-off and I think it is okay for me. I will only leave if a top club comes on board and I think it will be good for me”