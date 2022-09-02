0
In-form Ghanaian defender Stephan Ambrosius eyes World Cup spot

Kahyuiso.png Stephan Ambrosius

German-born Ghanaian defender Stephan Ambrosius has revealed his desire of playing at the World Cup. 

The former Germany youth international switched nationalities to represent Ghana in July 2022.

Ambrosius has been in fine form for German Bundesliga II side Karlsruher, helping them to back-to-back victories without conceding a goal.

"I step on the gas and ultimately the coach will decide whether my performance is sufficient or not," said Ambrosius.

The 23-year-old is expected to make his Black Stars debut in September when Ghana play Brazil in an international friendly.

His performance could determine if he will make Otto Addo's team to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Stephan Ambrosius is on a season-long loan from Hamburg SV.

