In-form Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu on the radar of Club Brugge, PSV

Francis Amuzu 610x400.png Francis Amuzu

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Francis Amuzu could leave RSC Anderlecht at the end of the 2021/22 football season.

The talented youngster in the last few matches of his club has reminded everyone of his quality.

Just last weekend, Francis Amuzu featured for RSC Anderlecht in the clash against Royal Antwerp.

In a game where the player starred for his team, he netted a sensational hat-trick that propelled his team to thrash Royal Antwerp 4-0.

A couple of days ago against the same opponent, Francis Amuzu made his 150th appearance for RSC Anderlecht and scored again to help his team to record a 2-1 win.

Currently playing some of his best football, Francis Amuzu has attracted interest from a number of clubs. Notable amongst them is Belgian giants Club Brugge as well as Dutch outfit PSV.

Sources report that it is likely the Ghanaian will leave RSC Anderlecht in the summer transfer window.

