In-form Joseph Paintsil scores again after shock Black Stars omission

Joseph Paintsil

Forward Joseph Paintsil scored a beautiful goal on Sunday after being left out of the latest Black Stars squad.

The Ghanaian has been in excellent form this season, but he was shockingly left out of Otto Addo's squad for this month's friendlies.



Paintsil, one of Ghana's best players abroad, was not included in the 29-man squad for matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.



Instead of demotivating Paintsil, the snub fueled him to score against Union Saint-Gilloise.

The goal is his fifth of the season, and he has one assist, giving him a total of six goal contributions this season.



Paintsil will be hoping to return to the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.