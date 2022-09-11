1
Menu
Sports

In-form Joseph Paintsil scores again after shock Black Stars omission

Joseph Paintsil 0987876789 Joseph Paintsil

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Forward Joseph Paintsil scored a beautiful goal on Sunday after being left out of the latest Black Stars squad.

The Ghanaian has been in excellent form this season, but he was shockingly left out of Otto Addo's squad for this month's friendlies.

Paintsil, one of Ghana's best players abroad, was not included in the 29-man squad for matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Instead of demotivating Paintsil, the snub fueled him to score against Union Saint-Gilloise.

The goal is his fifth of the season, and he has one assist, giving him a total of six goal contributions this season.

Paintsil will be hoping to return to the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign
Related Articles: