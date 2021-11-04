'Inactive' Philemon Baffour gets another Black Stars call-up over Hearts of Oak's Fatawu Mohammed

Philemon Baffour training with the Black Stars

Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed has been overlooked again for Dreams FC defender, Philemon Baffour in the latest Black Stars call-up for Ethiopia, South Africa World Cup qualifier.



Mohammed, despite being active in recent weeks, misses out from the recent Black Stars squad whilst Baffour who has not played for a little over two months now, received a call-up.



Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac on Thursday, November 4, 2021, announced a 28-man squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Baffour was named in the squad announced at Ghana Football Association(GFA)'s secretariat, his sixth consecutive inclusion since his impressive show at the AFCON U-20 tournament in Mauritania during the first quarter of the year.

The 20-year-old in his previous five appearances failed to have minutes under his belt, let alone make his full debut for the senior national team. Moreover, Baffour is yet to make an appearance for Dreams since July and was an unused sub during the club's opening game of the new season against Asante Kotoko.



Hence, many have argued that within Baffour's time of being inactive, Hearts of Oak's right-back, Fatawu Mohammed, has played four competitive games with the Rainbow team; three in the CAF Champions League and one in the Ghana Premier League last weekend, therefore the experienced defender deserves the nod in that regard.



Nonetheless, Rajevac's second call-up had two new faces. Roma teenage sensation, Felix Afena Gyan and Sheriff Tiraspol's midfielder, Edmund Addo are the debutants on the list.



Richmond Boakye Yiadom also makes his return to the squad after three years while Joseph Wollacott and Benjamin Tetteh maintain their spot.



Also, Mubarak Wakaso and Ismail Ganiyu who were excluded the last time, have been included and are expected to play their part in the two deciding games for the Black Stars.



Ghana needs six points from the two games to secure qualification to the play-off round in their bid for a slot at the biggest international showpiece in Qatar next year.