Inaki, Nico Williams get approval from parents to play for Ghana - Reports

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Inaki Williams reacts to Ghana's World Cup qualification

GFA Pursue Nico and Inaki for Ghana's World Cup campaign

The Ghana Football Association have reportedly started documentation of Inaki and Nico Williams as the two players undergo a process to switch nationality from Spain to Ghana.

According to a report by Kumasi-based Kessben FM, the GFA started the documentation process after the parents of Inaki and Nico Williams gave the green light for their children to switch allegiance from Spain and play for the Black Stars.

Kessben FM initially reported that the father of the duo had agreed for them to join the Black Stars after Ghana's qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but the mother is reluctant.

The report further stated that the Ghana Football Association comment on the story when the Kessben Sports team contacted them.

Inaki Williams has made just an appearance for the Spain national team while his brother Nico is yet to receive a call-up despite playing for all the juvenile teams.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
