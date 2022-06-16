Inaki, Nico Williams return to Spain without confirming decision to play for Ghana

Inaki and Nico Williams

Inaki and Nico Williams arrive in Ghana

Williams brothers focused on club career



Ghana gears up for 2022 World Cup



The Williams brothers - Inaki and Nico – have returned to Spain after spending a one-week vacation in Ghana without confirming their nationality switch.



The arrival of the brothers in Ghana for their holidays fuelled reports of their intentions to switch nationalities to play for the Black Stars.



The William brothers reportedly had a fruitful meeting with the Ghana Football Association over their international future career during their holidays in the country.

According to Spanish newspaper, Mundo Deportivo the two brothers have been mute over the possibility of playing for Ghana upon their arrival in Spain.



The newspaper reported that both Inaki and Nico want to focus on their club careers at Athletic Club as the new season beckons.



The brothers who were born in Spain to Ghanaian parents are both eligible to play for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Although Inaki Williams has capped once for the Spanish national team in 2016, he is still eligible to play for the Black Stars due to the new FIFA rules.