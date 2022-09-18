2
Inaki, Nico Williams score in same match after 42 games together

Inaki And Nico Williams.jfif Inaki and Nico Williams celebrate scoring against Rayo Vallencano

Sun, 18 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Williams brothers made history on Saturday, September 17, when they both found the back of the net for their club side, Atletico Bilbao in the Spanish La Liga.

Inaki hit the back of the net on the 14th minute mark before Nico registered his goal on the three minutes after the half-hour mark.

It is the first time both brothers have scored in a game despite having featured together in 42 La Liga games.

Bilbao went on to win the fixture against Rayo Vallencano by three goals to two.

Inaki Williams is in line to make his debut with the Black Stars during this international break whiles Nico also got his first callup for the Spanish senior national side, the La Rojas.

Watch the goals by the brothers below:

