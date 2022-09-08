Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, others are not here because of the World Cup - Chris Hughton

L-R: Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and Mohammed Salisu

The Black Stars technical advisor, Chris Hughton, has shut down claims that the players who have switched their nationality to represent Ghana on the international stage did so because of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana's squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been boosted with the arrival of six players who were born to Ghanaian players in Germany, Spain, and England, respectively.



Inaki Williams, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Stephan Ambrosius, Patric Pfeiffer, and Tariq Lamptey have made themselves available to play for Ghana, but a section of the public believe that they are coming just because of the World Cup.



Reacting to this claim, Chris Hughton refuted this claim as he stated that all the players who have accepted to play are committing to the future of the Black Stars and not only to play in the World Cup.



“The nation wants us to have the best squad. They want us to have the best opportunity to do well in the World Cup, and to do well in the World Cup, we need the best squad.



“Anybody that has now shown an allegiance to represent the Black Stars, it’s not just about tomorrow, it’s about next year, the year after, and the year after going into the future. Anybody that is committed is not just committing to the World Cup, they are committing to the future,” he said in an interview with TV3.

The Black Stars will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, at Stade Oceane in Le Harve, France, before taking on Nicaragua at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



