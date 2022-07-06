Inaki Williams' announcement video amass over 2 million views

Inaki Williams announces his nationality switch to Ghana

The video which captured Inaki Williams’ nationality switch to Ghana from Spain has garnered over 2 million views on social media.



In the late hours of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the Spanish-born Ghanaian announced his decision to play for Black Stars in a video posted on his Twitter handle.



The video had 1 million views in its first two hours of release. At the moment, it has surpassed 2 million views and it is now about 400,000 views away from hitting 3 million.

In the video, Inaki declared himself "one of the Black Stars."



"Every step we take forward has its own meaning. An evolution. A glance into the future leaves a trace itself. A legacy. My parents raised me based on values, humility, respect and love. They have taught me to embrace life, in that constant quest to continue growing and working upon the pursuit of evolving personally and professionally as an individual. That is why I feel the moment has come for me to find my origins within myself and with Africa and Ghana, which mean so much to me and my family. I want to return a small part of everything it has given to us, because Ghana has played a significant part in becoming who I am as a person, as a son and as a brother. Today a new challenge begins. From now on I will defend Ghana's T-shirt with all my will whilst I give my best. I am one of the Black Stars," he said.



Ghanaians flooded the comment section of the video with warm welcome messages. Inaki could make his Black Stars debut in the next international break in September when Ghana face Angola in a 2023 African Cup of Nations doubleheader.



Barring any injury, he will boost Ghana's attacking options in 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ghana is in Group H of the World Cup, alongside Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and will conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

EE/KPE