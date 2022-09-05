2
Inaki Williams breaks the internet after recovering from ankle injury to extend La Liga record

Inaki Williams Scaled 1.jpeg Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams stunned football fans on social media after recovering from an ankle injury in one week to extend his La Liga record of most consecutive games played.

His return sparked wild reactions on social media, with many amazed that the Ghanaian, who suffered an ankle injury on Monday, August 29, 2022, recovered in time to play in Atheltic Bilbao's 1-0 loss to Espanyol on Sunday, September 4.

Inaki was stretchered off in the 54th minute during the club's 4-0 win over Cadiz and was set to undergo a further examination with many anticipating he would go off for a long while due to the injury.

Surprisingly, he returned in the game against Espanyol, extending his La Liga record of most consecutive appearances to 237. He lasted 71 minutes before he was subbed off for Gorka Guruzeta.

Since April 20, 2016, Inaki Williams has not missed a La Liga match.

Some football fans believe he is 'built different' after learning his record and his immediate recovery from an injury that keeps players on the sideline for long.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
