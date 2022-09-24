Inaki Williams dedicates Ghana debut to grandparents, parents, girlfriend

Black Stars, Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams is overjoyed with his Ghana debut, which he dedicated to all of his loved ones.

The former Spain international debuted for Ghana in Le Havre on Friday.



Williams came on in the second half of Ghana's humiliating defeat to 2022 World Cup favourites at Stade Oceane.



It was surprising that Williams did not start the game, and he proved his worth with a strong performance after halftime.



Williams was born in Spain to Ghanaian parents and initially chose to represent Spain, but after only one appearance and not being called up again, he switched earlier this year to represent Ghana.



Brazil dominated the first half, with Tottenham striker Richarlison scoring a brace after Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos gave Brazil the lead by nodding home a ninth-minute corner from Raphinha.

Ghana’s next match is against Nicaragua, and Addo’s men are expected to defeat the minnows in Spain easily.



