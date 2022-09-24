0
Menu
Sports

Inaki Williams dedicates Ghana debut to grandparents, parents, girlfriend

Inaki Williams 98765 Black Stars, Inaki Williams

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Inaki Williams is overjoyed with his Ghana debut, which he dedicated to all of his loved ones.

The former Spain international debuted for Ghana in Le Havre on Friday.

Williams came on in the second half of Ghana's humiliating defeat to 2022 World Cup favourites at Stade Oceane.

It was surprising that Williams did not start the game, and he proved his worth with a strong performance after halftime.

Williams was born in Spain to Ghanaian parents and initially chose to represent Spain, but after only one appearance and not being called up again, he switched earlier this year to represent Ghana.

Brazil dominated the first half, with Tottenham striker Richarlison scoring a brace after Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos gave Brazil the lead by nodding home a ninth-minute corner from Raphinha.

Ghana’s next match is against Nicaragua, and Addo’s men are expected to defeat the minnows in Spain easily.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: