Inaki Williams explains why he feels more Ghanaian than Spanish now

Inaki Williams 2s.jfif Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inaki Williams to play for Ghana

Andre Ayew welcomes Inaki Williams

Ghana prepares for 2022 World Cup

Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams has opened up on why he feels more Ghanaian now after accepting to play for the Black Stars.

The Spanish-based Ghanaian striker who recently made known his intentions to play for the Black Stars had previously said in an interview that he felt more Spanish than Ghanaian.

However, in an interview with TV3, the striker disclosed that he has come to love Ghana more as a result of the people and the fact that his parents are from Ghana.

“I am a Ghanaian but my Ghanaian is in my heart. I have enjoyed this country, when I see my people, I see my parents as Ghanaians,” the striker said.

“I am a Ghanaian because my parents are Ghanaians. I think you don’t forget it when your father leaves this country to travel to Spain. I won’t forget it, never,” he added.

Previously when Inaki was interviewed by the Spanish media on his intentions to play for the Ghana national team, the striker said, “I’m grateful for where I grew and became who I am. Ghana tried to convince me, but I was born in Spain, in Bilbao. I won’t ever forget my family roots, but I feel Basque and can’t con anyone. I would be comfortable with Ghana, I’m sure, but I shouldn’t be there …”

Following Ghana’s qualification to the World Cup 2022, Inaki Williams has made a u-turn and is ready to play for the Ghana national team.



