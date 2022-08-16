Inaki Williams features in Bilbao's goalless draw with Mallorca

Inaki Williams

Attacker Inaki Williams featured in Bilbao's goalless draw on Monday evening at the San Mames.

Bilbao started the game strongly, in the 9th minute Vesga took a great long shot that hit the post with the Balearic goalkeeper beaten.



An indecision in a back pass, played by Simón against Muriqi, worried Athletic, who created another very clear chance in the 19th minute when Berenguer controlled a pass from Muniain and ran into the visiting goalkeeper.



The visitors controlled the game in the second half but couldn't find the back of the net.

Inaki Williams played on the right side of the attack in a 4-3-3 formation. He was substituted in the 70th minute with the score still 0-0. His brother Nico Williams came on in the 70th minute replacing Berenguer.



Baba Iddrisu came on in the 83rd minute to feature for Mallorca.