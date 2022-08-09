Inaki Williams gets customized Ghana boots after nationality switch

Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams

New Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams has had the Ghana flag and Black Stars printed on his new Nike boots for the new season.

On his Instagram story, Williams shared a photo of his new boots, which commemorate his nationality change to Ghana.



The dominant yellow Nike Air Zoom Mercurial features the word 'BLACKSTAR' and the Ghana flag at the top of the Nike symbol.



Inaki Williams announced his nationality switch on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, via a video posted on his social media handles, stating that he is "one of the Black Stars".



"Every step we take forward has its own meaning. An evolution. A glance into the future leaves a trace itself. A legacy. My parents raised me based on values, humility, respect and love. They have taught me to embrace life, in that constant quest to continue growing and working upon the pursuit of evolving personally and professionally as an individual. That is why I feel the moment has come for me to find my origins within myself and with Africa and Ghana, which mean so much to me and my family. I want to return a small part of everything it has given to us, because Ghana has played a significant part in becoming who I am as a person, as a son and as a brother. Today a new challenge begins. From now on I will defend Ghana's T-shirt with all my will whilst I give my best. I am one of the Black Stars," he said.



He could make his Black Stars debut in the next international break in September 2022.

Barring an injury, he will strengthen Ghana's offensive options at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ghana is in World Cup Group H, along with Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and will conclude with Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.



Check out the boot below







EE/KPE