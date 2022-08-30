Inaki Williams’ injury could delay debut Ghana call-up as September friendlies approach

Inaki Williams picked up an injury in the game against Cadiz CF.

New Ghana forward, Inaki Williams suffered an injury setback on Monday evening while in action for Athletic Bilbao in the game against Cadiz CF.

The blow could affect his chances of a debut Black Stars call-up in September.



It was only recently the forward confirmed his nationality switch from Spain to become eligible to play for Ghana.



Ahead of next month's international break, Inaki Williams has been in contention for his first even Ghana call-up.



Unfortunately, with the attacker picking up an injury, there are doubts that he may not be available for an invitation.

Although the extent of his injury is yet to be determined, the odds are not looking good.



Reports indicate that Inaki Williams will be assessed to ascertain the level of his injury.



The outcome of the checks by the Athletico Bilbao medical team will determine whether he will be available for the friendly matches in September or not.



Next month, Ghana will play against Brazil and Nicaragua in separate friendly matches as part of preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.