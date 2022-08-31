Inaki Williams' injury could puts Black Stars debut in jeopardy

Inaki Williams

Ghana’s new striker Inaki Williams has suffered an injury for the first time in six years at Cadiz CF on Monday night in the Spanish La Liga.

The striker could miss the chance to play for Ghana for the first time next month as the extent of the injury and how long he will spend on the sidelines is not revealed yet.



On the other hand, Athletic Club Bilbao’s medical report has revealed that striker Iñaki Williams has sprained a ligament in his right ankle.



The 28-year-old Ghanaian who recently announced his decision to represent Ghana will undergo further evaluation over the coming days.



The record-breaking run of 236 consecutive La Liga appearances could be about to end as the striker is set to sit out some games.

Inaki Williams got their opening goal of the game but ended up being substituted after picking up a knock. Today they released the news that Williams has suffered a sprained ankle.



They did not provide a time of recovery for Williams nor any further details on how serious the sprain was. However, it does suggest that Williams might miss some game time.



Should he miss that match, it would bring the curtain down on one of the great modern runs of fitness and performance to maintain such consistency. It’s a run that has continued for the previous six years, back in 2016.



He was expected to make his Ghana debut next month in an international friendly game against five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil and Nicaragua.