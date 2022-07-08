0
Sports

Inaki Williams makes World Cup promise to Ghanaians after joining Black Stars

Inaki Williams Ere.jfif Black Stars new striker, Inaki Williams

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inaki Williams sets personal target in 2022 FIFA World Cup

New Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams has made a pledge to Ghanaians after completing his switch from Spain to represent Ghana on the international stage.

The 28-year-old Athletic Bilbao striker in a Twitter post on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, confirmed that he has completed his nationality switch to play for Ghana.

Speaking in his first interview after completing the switch, Inaki Williams stated that the Black Stars squad will give their maximum best to make it out of the group stages in Qatar.

“It’s very special for Ghana to qualify for Qatar. I think anything can happen. I think it is a difficult group."

"It is not going to be easy for Ghana but I think the team is going to do everything to qualify for the next round,” he said in an exclusive interview with TV3.

Inaki Williams will be available for the Black Stars during the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

JE/KPE

