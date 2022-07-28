Inaki Williams named among possible replacements of Lewandowski at Bayern Munich

Ghana striker Inaki Williams

Barcelona’s signing of Robert Lewandowski represents another major step in the club’s regeneration under Xavi Hernandez, with the Poland talisman surely set to be a big hit at the Nou Camp.

Despite being 33, he struck 35 goals in 34 league outings for Bayern last term, having netted 41 the previous campaign, and has proven his consistency in front of goal both in Munich at previous club Borussia Dortmund.



However, Lewandowski’s exit leaves Bayern with a massive hole to fill; they’re unlikely to sign a striker who can match the departing attacker’s goal haul, but could any of these stars help to fill the void left by Lewy?



Victor Osimhen



The Nigeria superstar appears to be increasingly linked with a move to Bayern as the Bavarians consider potential replacements for Lewandowski.



According to reports in Italy, the German giants have approached Napoli over a potential deal for the attacker, although Julian Nagelsmann currently appears unwilling to part with the €100 million that the Partenopei consider to be a fair fee for their frontman.

Will Osimhen’s recent public fallout with Luciano Spalletti compel the Serie A giants to lower their demands?



Sadio Mane



Already on Bayern’s books, Mane represents a massive addition for the reigning German champions this summer, although he ostensibly appeared to have been recruited as a replacement for Serge Gnabry rather than Lewandowski.



Nonetheless, Mane has demonstrated for Liverpool—not least last season—that he can thrive when leading the line against elite opponents.



Perhaps, with Lewy now gone and Gnabry appearing primed to remain, Mane might find himself operating in a more central, advanced role during the coming campaign.

Amine Gouiri



Franco-Algerian hitman Gouiri has to be taken seriously as a potential Lewandowski replacement following his magnificent season for OGC Nice last term.



The attacker had a hand in 19 goals in the French top flight as Les Aiglons finished inside the top five, demonstrating the class that has prompted people to herald him as the next big thing of French football.



Nice could make a major profit if they cash in on the 22-year-old, who cost them €7million when he left Olympique Lyonnais, and he boasts the intelligence, technical prowess and cutting edge to be a hit at Bayern.



Youssef En-Nesyri

Unlike Gouiri, En-Nesyri is coming off the back of a tricky season in Spain, where injury slowed his progress with Sevilla and he struggled to hit his top form at the Africa Cup of Nations.



He netted 24 goals during the 2020-21 season, but only managed five goals last term amidst the toughest campaign of his career.



En-Nesyri will surely bounce back during the year to come, and at only 25, he still has room to grow into an elite European forward—some would say he’s proved this already by scoring six in eight in the 21-22 UCL.



Arsenal and West Ham United have been linked to his services, but should Bayern consider the attacker?



Inaki Williams

In his prime at 28, Williams is an astute operator in the forward line, offering creativity, a goal threat and versatility.



He excels either through the middle or on the flanks, and had a hand in 13 goals for Athletic Bilbao last term.



The new Ghana international has been incredibly loyal since breaking into the senior team as a teenager, but could a new challenge see him reach new heights?



With six years on his contract still at Athletic, don’t be surprised if Williams ultimately ends his career in the Basque region.