Inaki Williams’ parents divided over decision to play for Ghana - Reports

Inaki Williams 345678 Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana draw Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea in World Cup Group H

I feel Basque and can’t con anyone - Inaki Williams on nationality switch

Ghana to face Portugal in World Cup group opener

The parents of Spanish-born Ghanaian, Inaki Williams are reportedly divided over their child's nationality switch.

A report filed by Kessben TV claim that the father subscribes to Inaki switching allegiance to play for Ghana but the mother opposes the decision.

However, the player himself has shown a glimpse of playing for the Black Stars after retweeting and liking a post by the official Black Stars handle on Twitter.

On April 1, 2022, the Atletico Bilbao forward liked and retweeted the Black Stars World Group, posted by the official handle.

His action sparked rumors about him finally agreeing to represent Ghana, having previously declined the GFA's proposal.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2021, Inaki confirmed the GFA's approach but said his mum will be worried if he agree to play for Ghana.

“I’m grateful to where I grew and became who I am. Ghana tried to convince me, but I was born in Spain, in Bilbao. I won’t ever forget my family roots, but I feel Basque and can’t con anyone. I would be comfortable with Ghana, I’m sure, but I shouldn’t be there,” Williams told The Guardian as quoted by goal.com.

“And my mum knows how people live football there: it’s quite something, and she’d be worried about me.

Inaki Williams was born in Basque, Spain, to Ghanaian parents. He has been a long-term target for GFA. The FA will be hoping to lure him and other top-performing Ghanaian players born abroad to represent Ghana at the World Cup.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Watch Kessben TV report via the video below



