Inaki Williams returns from injury for Espanyol clash

Inaki Williams

Black Stars new boy Inaki Williams is set for a quick return after his injury on Monday against Cadiz and will face Espanyol according to defender Inigo Lukue.

It is the first time the Athletic Bilbao striker has suffered an injury since 2016 as he played a total of 236 games consecutive matches for his side without any injury or suspension.



The injury meant his record of playing 236 games could be in jeopardy if he doesn’t play on Sunday against Espanyol but he is back.



Black Stars new boy Inaki Williams scored his first goal of the La Liga season on Monday evening as his side face Cadiz.



The new Ghana striker runs onto a back pass before rounding the Cadiz goalkeeper and sliding home from an acute angle to score the opener in the 23rd minute.

Williams could have bagged a first-half brace but missed a penalty kick after a cross from his brother Nico Williams struck the hands of Cadiz defender Espino.



“He is trying to get there, but honestly, speaking yesterday -for Wednesday- with him, he told me that the least of his concerns is the record," said Inigo Lukue at the pre-match conference.



"It's a very nice brand, it's impressive what he's achieving and what he's achieved, but the first thing is that he's fine, he can play and contribute everything he can to the team. If this is not the case, he is not going to force simply to enlarge the record, "added Lekue.