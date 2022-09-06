0
Menu
Sports

Inaki Williams reveals secret to his La Liga appearance record

Inaki Williams Goal1 610x383 Ghana international Inaki Williams

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international, Inaki Williams has revealed the secret to his La Liga record of playing the most consecutive games in the competition's history.

The Black Stars striker holds the record for the most games played in the Spanish top flight in a row.

When Williams suffered an injury last week, many expected him to extend the record, but he surprised everyone by playing in Athletic Bilabo's defeat to Espanyol over the weekend.

By featuring in the 1-0 loss, the 28-year-old extended the record to 237 games, an incredible feat, and he has revealed his secret to staying fit and not missing a game in six years.

"Take care of myself, eat well, rest and good genetics," said Williams.

“There is a lot of talk about this record. I have not been very aware of what I have been achieving. It is a cluster of things that everything indicates that it is very difficult for it to be repeated. I am happy, I also freak out with these numbers,” he added.

Williams who has scored one goal this season has been handed a debut Ghana call-up for the friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua later this month.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG
Related Articles: