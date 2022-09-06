Inaki Williams reveals secret to his La Liga appearance record

Ghana international Inaki Williams

Ghana international, Inaki Williams has revealed the secret to his La Liga record of playing the most consecutive games in the competition's history.

The Black Stars striker holds the record for the most games played in the Spanish top flight in a row.



When Williams suffered an injury last week, many expected him to extend the record, but he surprised everyone by playing in Athletic Bilabo's defeat to Espanyol over the weekend.



By featuring in the 1-0 loss, the 28-year-old extended the record to 237 games, an incredible feat, and he has revealed his secret to staying fit and not missing a game in six years.

"Take care of myself, eat well, rest and good genetics," said Williams.



“There is a lot of talk about this record. I have not been very aware of what I have been achieving. It is a cluster of things that everything indicates that it is very difficult for it to be repeated. I am happy, I also freak out with these numbers,” he added.



Williams who has scored one goal this season has been handed a debut Ghana call-up for the friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua later this month.