Inaki Williams reveals what his grandfather told him after Ghana debut

Wiilie Inaki Williams

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Spain international Inaki Williams has revealed what his grandfather told him after making his debut for Ghana.

The Athletic Bilbao forward, who changed his nationality from Spain to Ghana in June, made his Black Stars debut last Friday against Brazil.

Williams made his first start for the Black Stars in a 1-0 victory over Nicaragua on Tuesday.

"My grandfather told me that he could die in peace when he saw me in the Ghana national team shirt,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has expressed his frustration with the Black Stars for failing to find Williams during the game against Nicaragua.

The Black Stars recovered from their heavy defeat to Brazil to beat Nicaragua 1-0, thanks to a goal by Fatawu Issahaku.

Williams led the line for Otto Addo’s side during Tuesday’s international friendly against the Central American national but was rarely given any service.

The Athletic Bilbao forward missed a couple of chances but, overall, he wasn’t involved in the game much as the team’s midfielders failed to find him.

In a tweet while the game was ongoing, Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals, said Inaki wasn’t receiving passes despite making good runs.

“A striker makes a good run and no pass. Very frustrating,” the former Sunderland striker wrote on Twitter.

