Inaki Williams scores first goal after Ghana switch

Inaki Williams343 Ghana striker Inaki Williams

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana striker Inaki Williams on Monday registered his first goal of the season as Athletic Bilbao beat Cadiz comfortably away from home in La Liga.

Williams scored the first goal in the 4-0 victory for the Basque club, who maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

The 28-year-old, however, missed a penalty.

Athletic Bilbao quickly took control of the game, with their early pressure paying off when Williams intercepted a loose back pass, rounded the Cádiz goalkeeper, and fired into an empty net.

The goal came in the 24th minute, and 11 minutes later, he had a great chance to get a brace from the penalty spot, but his tame effort was saved.

Despite Williams’ shocking miss, Bilbao dominated the game, and when Williams was substituted due to injury, Gorka Guruzeta, twice, and Alex Berenguer scored to complete a comprehensive victory.

Inaki’s younger brother Nico Williams, who played 82 minutes, assisted Berenguer’s goal

