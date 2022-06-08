Inaki Williams should play in AFCON qualifiers before World Cup - Alhaji Grusah

Ghana international Inaki Williams

Black Stars Management Committee Member, Alhaji Karim Grusah has welcome the reported news of Inaki William's nationality switch from Spain to Ghana.



The arrival of Inaki Williams and his junior brother Nico Williams in Ghana has stirred up reports of the two brothers confirming their allegiance to play for the Black Stars.

Reacting to these reports in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, Alhaji Grusah said that the team will be better with the inclusion of Inaki Williams but wants them to avail themselves of the AFCON qualifiers before the World Cup in November.



"It's good news that he is coming to play but he should be made to play the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola before the World Cup," he told Saddick Adams in an interview on Accra-based Angel FM.



The Black Stars are currently preparing for a four-nation tournament against Japan, Chile, and Tunisia.



The team earlier played Madagascar and Central Africa Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.