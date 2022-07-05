Inaki Williams to play for Black Stars

Inaki Williams to play for Ghana Black Stars

Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams has announced his switch to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.



The striker who was born to Ghanaian parents announced his decision to play for Ghana in a video on his official social media account.



Inaki Williams said, “today a new challenge begins. From now on I will defend Ghana's T-shirt with all my will while I give my best. I am one of the Black Stars."

Inaki Williams’ nationality switch to play for Ghana comes days after the striker recently travelled to Ghana along with his brother Nico Williams where he was reported to have started the process of completing his nationality switch to Ghana.



Inaki Williams was able to complete his nationality switch to Ghana despite making one appearance for the Spanish national team in 2016.



The striker’s decision to play for Ghana is a boost to the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Black Stars coach, Otto Addo revealed that he was looking forward to one of the players of Ghanaian descent playing for Ghana.



The 28-year-old could be named in Ghana’s next match in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.



