0
Menu
Sports

Inaki Williams working to improve his goal scoring

GettyImages 1142610907 New Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

New Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams is putting in work to ensure he scores more goals next season, Atletico Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde has disclosed.

The forward after spending time in Ghana for the holiday period is back in Spain where he is having pre-season with his Spanish La Liga outfit.

Speaking to the media over the weekend, his manager Ernesto Valverde has indicated that he wants to see the player improving on his productivity next season.

According to him, the player has already started working on it in pre-season.

"Well, he has been playing as a centre-forward lately. He can play both there and on the flank and during the pre-season we will test both positions. He is a player who produces a lot and then we want him to always be more accurate in front of goal.

“I think he has to work on that, he's working on it and we're going to see if we can get him to increase his numbers,” Ernesto Valverde shared.

Inaki Williams has recently completed his nationality switch to play for the Black Stars.

He is expected to be part of the Ghana squad that will play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

 

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Angry Suame artisans pelt Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water
I won’t accept any offer from Nana B - Titus-Glover
Maurice Ampaw attacks Kennedy Agyapong
Adwoa Safo opens up on her absenteeism
Nobody was parting with monies on congress grounds - Mac Manu
Ntim speaks like a preacher than a politician - Sekou Nkrumah
Wontumi goes mute after John Boadu's overwhelming defeat
Wontumi goes mute after John Boadu's overwhelming defeat
Dafeamekpor calls out EC for misrepresenting John Boadu’s results in words
Thomas Partey features as Arsenal beat Everton in pre-season friendly
Related Articles: