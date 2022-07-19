Inaki Williams working to improve his goal scoring

New Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams

New Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams is putting in work to ensure he scores more goals next season, Atletico Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde has disclosed.

The forward after spending time in Ghana for the holiday period is back in Spain where he is having pre-season with his Spanish La Liga outfit.



Speaking to the media over the weekend, his manager Ernesto Valverde has indicated that he wants to see the player improving on his productivity next season.



According to him, the player has already started working on it in pre-season.



"Well, he has been playing as a centre-forward lately. He can play both there and on the flank and during the pre-season we will test both positions. He is a player who produces a lot and then we want him to always be more accurate in front of goal.



“I think he has to work on that, he's working on it and we're going to see if we can get him to increase his numbers,” Ernesto Valverde shared.

Inaki Williams has recently completed his nationality switch to play for the Black Stars.



He is expected to be part of the Ghana squad that will play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.







