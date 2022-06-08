Inaki and Nico Williams to meet GFA and Black Stars management to discuss nationality switch

Inaki and Nico Williams

The Ghana Football Association and Black Stars management will meet Bilbao duo Inaki and Nico Williams to discuss nationality switch this week.

The brothers landed in Ghana on Monday to spend time with family and friends after the 2021/22 season officially ended early this month.



They will meet with top Ghana Football Association officials and Black Stars management committee members.



The Ghana Football Association is scheduled to initiate the process of switching nationalities for Inaki Williams and Nico Williams.

After playing for Spain at the junior level, the two players are thought to have decided to represent Ghana at the senior level.



Inaki Williams is an Athletic Bilbao academy graduate, he has made over 300 first-team appearances for the club, including a La Liga record of over 200 consecutive games. He won the 2020/21 Supercopa de Espana. Inaki made his full debut for Spain in 2016.



Nico Williams first represented Spain with the under-18 squad in 2020, scoring two goals in four games.