Include Asamoah Gyan in the next AFCON – Kwabena Yeboah tells GFA

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwame Yeboah, has appealed to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to include legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan, in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Asamoah Gyan, who is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals, has been missed from the camp of the Black Stars since the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.



The Black Stars under coach Charles Akonnor has been struggling to score goals and according to Kwabena Yeboah, Asamoah Gyan can add something extra to the team despite his inactiveness for club football.



He wants the GFA to reserve a special seat in the Black Stars for Asamoah Gyan.

“I would want to urge to FA to make Asamoah Gyan a part of Ghana’s team for the Cup of Nations. If not to play he has a wealth of experience and has a lot of inspiration to give to the players. His presence alone can serve as great inspiration for the players so I want the FA to make him a part of team Ghana,” he said on the Joy Sports Link.



“His expression of desire to play again for Ghana shows his level of passion and commitment to the national cause. I guess it’s the reason he gets maligned, castigated and lampooned for the least he does.”



“Considering that he is Ghana’s all-time top scorer and highest scoring African at the FIFA World Cup tells us that it is no easy achievement.”



“As to whether he is ready to don the national jersey again is another conversation altogether,” the SWAG. President added.



Asamoah Gyan is, however, yet to be invited for national assignments since coach Charles Akonnor took over from James Kwasi Appiah in January 2020.



