Include Mohammed Salisu, Tarique Fosu in squad for Ghana game - Otto Addo told

A former Black Stars player, Frimpong Manso has urged interim Ghana Coach, Otto Addo, to include Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Brentford player Tarique Fosu in the squad to face Nigeria.



Although Otto Addo’s list of invited players for the 2022 World Cup playoff is yet to be made known, Frimpong Manso believes that the addition of the two Premier League players will help the team.



According to him, the Black Stars defence was heavily exposed at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, hence the coach must ensure he strengthens that department.



“We need reliable defenders at our laterals to hold the wings of Nigeria, and based on the output of the Black Stars in the AFCON,” the former Asante Kotoko coach told Graphic Sports.

He added, “We need another look at our left-back and right-backs, so we need to do everything to convince Southampton centre-back, Mohammed Salisu, and Brentford left-back, Tarique Fosu, to play against Nigeria.”



Frimpong Manso also urged coach Otto Addo to be bold to drop Crystal Palace striker, Jordan Ayew, who has dipped in form and has struggled to score goals both for club and country.



Ghana’s doubleheader match against Nigeria would take place on March 25 and 29.