1
Menu
Sports

Incredible Nico Williams is in fantastic shape – Inaki Williams

FdwploWX0AEbB P 1 Inaki and Nico Williams

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has praised the form of his younger brother Nico Williams.

The youngest of the Williams brother played two matches for the Spain national team during the September international break.

In the match against Portugal on Tuesday, Nico Williams assisted the match's only goal in helping La Roja secure a 1-0 victory.

Speaking to the media about his brother after helping Ghana to beat Nicaragua, Inaki Williams said he is happy for Nico Williams.

According to him, Nico Williams is an incredible forward who is in fantastic shape at the moment.

"I'm not surprised by what my brother does because I'm used to seeing him practically every day; I know the capabilities he has," Inaki Williams said.

The Black Stars new boy added, "Nico is a great player, he is in incredible shape, and I think he can give a lot to Spain. He has shown it by giving Morata a good pass, and I am very happy for him."

Both Inaki Williams and Nico Williams are in line to start for Athletic Bilbao on Friday in the Spanish La Liga.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Related Articles: