India wallop Ghana 11-0 in Hockey at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Ghana were no match for India

Ghana’s men hockey team were handed 11-0 humiliation by India in their match that was played on Sunday, July 30th at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Indians were ruthless in attack and completely controlled the proceedings from start to finish.



Ghana hardly made an attempt at goal with the Indians ensuring that the Black Sticks drunk goals in each half.



The Indians did not waste much time as they scored five goals in the first half before adding four goals in the second quarter and two more goals in the 3rd half.



Ghana’s Black Sticks committed 13 penalty corners in the match with India converting six into the net.



The Black Sticks also had their fair share of penalty corners and they missed all five chances to get a goal in the match.



Ghana’s men hockey have not scored any goal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

They were walloped 6-0 in their first match by hosts England on Friday. The team has so far conceded 17 goals at the tournament.



Although the Black Sticks are out of the race in Pool B, they still have two more games to play against opponents in their Pool.



Ghana will play Canada in their next match on Monday, August 1, 2022. The Canadians are 4th with Ghana 5th on the log. Canada has scored only one goal and conceded 5 goals in 2 matches.



Ghana is in the same pool as Pool B leaders England, India, Wales and Canada.



