Indonesia Under-19 beat Ghana U-20 1-0 at 2022 Maurice Revello

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Satellites of Ghana have been knocked out of the 2022 Maurice Revello tournament after losing to the Under-19 team of Indonesia.

Ghana suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat to Indonesia on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in a game played in France.

Indonesia got their lead through midfielder Raka Cahyana in the 58th minute and despite efforts by the players, the Black Satellites could not pull parity and fight for a winner.

The Black Satellites dominated both halves of the game but could not translate their dominance into goals.

The defeat means that in two matches played at the tournament, Ghana has lost twice and conceded two goals.

The team lost 1-0 to the youth side of Mexico four days ago.

Speaking after the game, coach Karim Zito blamed his players for failing to convert the chances they created.

He explained that he did his part as a coach but the players failed to replicate what he thought them at training.

