Industrious Eugene Jacquaye appointed General Manager of McDan Football Academy

McDan Football Academy

Diligent and hardworking football administrator, Eugene Jacquaye, has been handed another platform to inject his experience and knowledge into the game following his appointment as the General Manager of McDan Football Academy.

The determined gentleman whose brilliance and appreciation of the modern trend of football has been applauded by many gets the appointment by the president and founder of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley who has started investing heavily in sports with astroturf pitches across the country



The Academy Facility, when completed, will be the first of its kind with 5 different size pitches of grass and astroturf, a gym, pool, hostel facilities, and a physiotherapist clinic serving all of West Africa among others.



Eugene who has been an indelible personality in juvenile football in the Greater Accra Region with an enviable experience of over 20 years in the game is expected to give the club a new face.



The Ada-based academy will have their first generation of players based in La, Accra, at the McDan La Town Park.



The main facility of the Academy, located in Ada is about 60% complete and is expected to be fully done in a few months.

The target of the academy is to produce young talents across the country to feed the various Ghana national teams and develop professional footballers for both local and international clubs



Eugene Jacquaye is known by many in the football industry for the unforgettable manner in which he established the Jordan Abagblah Memorial Cup (JAM CUP) in memory of former Ghana FA Vice President and former RFA Chairman for Greater Accra, Jordan Anagblah.



Jacquie promises to mark incredible inroads in the development of young footballers in the Ada area and all over the nation to fly high the vision of the club considering the passion and love the president Dr. McKorley has for football.



Jacquaye will be expected to design programs and policies that will spearhead the transformation and massive takeoff of the Academy in his new role.