Infantino accuses West of ‘hypocrisy’ ahead of World Cup 2022

Gianni Infantino

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has accused the West of “hypocrisy” in its reporting about Qatar’s human rights record on the eve of the World Cup.

In an extraordinary monologue at a news conference in Doha, Infantino spoke for nearly an hour and made a passionate defence of Qatar and the tournament.



The event has been overshadowed by issues in Qatar including the deaths of migrant workers and the treatment of LGBT people.



Switzerland-born Infantino said that European nations should apologise for acts committed in their own histories, rather than focussing on migrant workers’ issues in Qatar.



Infantino opened by saying: “Today I have strong feelings. Today I feel Qatari, I feel Arab, I feel African, I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker.”



Hosts Qatar kick off the tournament against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday (16:00 GMT).



In February 2021, the Guardian said 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had died in Qatar since it won its World Cup bid.



The number is based on figures provided by the countries’ embassies in Qatar.



However, the Qatar government said the total was misleading because not all the deaths recorded were of people working on World Cup-related projects.

The government said its accident records showed there were 37 deaths among labourers at World Cup stadium construction sites between 2014 and 2020, only three of which were “work-related”.



However, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) says this is an underestimate.



Infantino said: “We have been taught many lessons from Europeans and the Western world. I am European. For what we have been doing for 3,000 years around the world, we should be apologising for the next 3,000 years before giving moral lessons.



“If Europe really cares about the destiny of these people, they can create legal channels – like Qatar did – where a number of these workers can come to Europe to work. Give them some future, some hope.



“I have difficulties understanding the criticism. We have to invest in helping these people, in education and to give them a better future and more hope. We should all educate ourselves, many things are not perfect but reform and change take time.



“This one-sided moral lesson is just hypocrisy. I wonder why no one recognises the progress made here since 2016.



“It is not easy to take the critics of a decision that was made 12 years ago. Qatar is ready, it will be the best World Cup ever.



“I don’t have to defend Qatar, they can defend themselves. I defend football. Qatar has made progress and I feel many other things as well.

“Of course, I am not Qatari, Arab, African, gay, disabled or a migrant worker. But I feel like them because I know what it means to be discriminated against and bullied as a foreigner in a foreign country.”



Qatar has been under pressure to build a migrant workers’ centre and Infantino announced a “dedicated and permanent office” in Doha, following discussions with the Qatar government and the ILO.



He also said every worker that has an accident “receives compensation by law”.



“Depending on the magnitude, it can be several years of salary,” he added.



Infantino also said Fifa’s Qatar 2022 legacy fund will go into education, signing an agreement that will help 25 million children and women in India.



Alcohol u-turn ‘a joint decision’



Just two days before the start of the tournament, Fifa changed its policy and announced no alcohol will be served at any of the eight World Cup stadiums.



Alcohol was set to be served “in select areas within stadiums”, despite its sale being strictly controlled in the Muslim country.

Those in corporate areas of stadiums at the tournament will still be able to purchase alcohol.



Addressing the changed decision, Infantino said: “If this is the biggest issue we have for the World Cup then I will resign immediately and go to the beach to relax.



“Let me first assure you that every decision taken at this World Cup is a joint decision between Qatar and Fifa.



“There will be many fan zones where you can buy alcohol in Qatar and fans can simultaneously drink alcohol. I think if for three hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive.



“Especially because the same rules apply in France, Spain, Portugal and Scotland. Here it has become a big thing because it is a Muslim country? I don’t know why. We tried and that is why I give you the late change of policy. We tried to see if it was possible.”



Qatar was named as World Cup host in 2010 and there have been questions and criticism since.



Just when you thought this most talked about World Cup was about to kick off, Gianni Infantino launched into an incredible pre-planned monologue that stunned the room into silence.



The 400 journalists and camera crew assembled in the news conference auditorium initially looked around aghast before jaws hit the floor as Infantino unleashed a 54-minute speech that pulled no punches on media coverage of migrant workers, the LGBT community and the last-minute U-turn on alcohol consumption.

Infantino also took questions from the floor and was asked about the ‘focus on football’ letter sent out to the 32-nations, fans who won’t watch the tournament and England v Iran.



The news conference then took another dramatic turn as the Fifa director of media relations Bryan Swanson addressed the room.



Ex-Sky Sports reporter Swanson said: “I am sitting here as a gay man in Qatar. We have received assurances that everyone will be welcome and I believe everyone will be.



“Just because he [Infantino] is not gay, does not mean he does not care. He does. You see the public side and I see the private side. I have thought long and hard about whether I should say this. I do feel strongly about it.



“We care about everyone at Fifa. I have a number of gay colleagues. I am fully aware of the debate and fully respect people’s opinions. When he says we are inclusive. He means it.”



A quite an extraordinary day on the eve of a World Cup that shows no signs of letting up on front-page news stories.