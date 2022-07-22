0
Inigo Martinez scares Nico Williams in team hotel

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bilbao is currently preparing for the new season and defender Inigo Martinez took some little time to plan a prank on Nico Williams and Nico Serrano.

In the video, Martinez caught the two young attackers by surprise at the Athletic team hotel. Nico Williams was seen screaming, Nico Serrano paused with fear on his face. Inigo Martinez was heard laughing at the duo.

On 11 May 2020, Williams was promoted to the reserve team in the Segunda Division B. He made his first team and La Liga debut on 28 April of the following year, coming on as a second-half substitute against Real Valladolid.

Williams scored his first two goals for the Lions on 6 January 2022, in a 2–0 win over Atletico Mancha Real in the campaign's Copa del Rey.

Seven days later, he scored the winning goal in a 2–1 victory over Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the 2021–22 Supercopa de Espana.

Below is the video:

