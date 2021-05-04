Iniobong Umoren death na defeat to state plan to comot youth from street - Akwa Ibom goment

Di Governor assure di family say all di pipo wey get hand for di act go face justice

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel don condole with family of late Miss Iniubong Ephraim Umoren wey dem murder as she dey try to get job.

Di Governor assure di family say all di pipo wey get hand for di act go face justice.



Governor Emmanuel wey di Secretary to di Akwa Ibom State Goment, Emmanuel Ekuwen represent visit di family for Obio Ndot, Oruk Anam local goment area, come pray God to grant di family di grace to bear di loss.



"Dis na very tragic development, di Governor no happy say such a young girl wey go out to search for work go dey brutally murdered like dat.



"As una know, di governor dey always advice young pipo against begging for a living, but to work hard to earn a living.



"Iniubong as she attempt to earn a living naim dis kain tragedy happen, di governor dey so sad, e dey painful and na complete defeat of wetin di governor dey tok for im drive to take youths off di street and equip dem with skills and employment opportunities", di SSG tok.

Ukeme Umoren, Elder brother to Iniubong, wey speak on behalf of di family thank Governor Udom Emmanuel for di visit, come appeal for in-depth investigation wey go ensure say dem bring her killers to book.



"We dey heartbroken, Iniubong na our last born and we know how much we struggle to send her go University and she dey wait to collect her call-up letter, now unfortunately we don lose a sister, a friend. I dey beg di Akwa Ibom State Goment say we want justice for my sister, late Miss Iniubong Umoren".



26 year old Iniobong Umoren na graduate of Philosophy from di University of Uyo, and a native of Nung Ita Ikot Essien, Oruk Anam Local Goment Area.



