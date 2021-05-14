Iniubong Umoren burial: Late 'Ini' funeral and how di event happun

Di late Miss Iniobong Ephraim Umoren

Family, friends, students and odas come togeda to bury Miss Iniobong Ephraim Umoren wey dem murder as she dey try to get job.

Di burial take place on Friday, 14th May, for her papa village wey dey Nung Ita Ikot Obio Enin Atai, Oruk Anam Local Goment Area of Akwa Ibom State.



Police find Iniobong Umoren wey bin dey look for work, dead for one shallow grave for Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital.



Her death don cause serious concern among young pipo wey dey find work and Nigerians don dey protest for Justice to happun to di killer of Iniobong wey police dey investigate one Uduak Frank Akpan for.

Meanwhile, Police say di pesin wey dem suspect say be di killer of Iniubong still dey dia custody and e neva die contrary to rumour wey dey spread.



Di police deny rumour say Uduak Frank Akpan wey be di suspect allegedly take im life inside detention for State Criminal Investigation Department.



