'Injured' Abdul Aziz Nurudeen sends best wishes to Hearts of Oak ahead of AS Bamako game

'Injured' Abdul Aziz Nurudeen

Hearts of Oak’s injured midfielder, Nurudeen Abdul Aziz has extended best wishes to the club ahead of the crucial game against AS Real Bamako this weekend.

The player is currently in South Africa where he underwent surgery on his thigh this week.



Speaking in an interview after his surgery, Nurudeen Abdul Aziz said he wishes his teammates good luck for the crucial game against AS Real Bamako in the CAF Confederation Cup game.



“I take this opportunity to wish my teammates good luck in their game against Real Bamako on Saturday,” the midfielder said.



The match between AS Real Bamako and Hearts of Oak will be played tomorrow. The match will kick off at 16:00GMT.

Hearts of Oak will fight for a positive result to make the reverse fixture a mere formality.



Subsequently, the team will return to Ghana to prepare for the reverse fixture to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.



