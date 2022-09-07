0
Injured Alfred Duncan ruled out of Riga clash on Thursday

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Alfred Duncan, will miss Fiorentina’s European clash against Riga on Thursday night.

The former Black Stars midfielder has been out with a hamstring injury for a while. As a result, he has not been involved in matches for a while.

Although he has recovered from the hamstring and can train, he continues to suffer from the after-effect of that injury.

As a result, the medical team of Fiorentina has ruled him out of this week’s encounter against Riga.

The Italian Serie A club will engage Riga in the city of Florence on Thursday in the first match of this season’s Conference League.

Alfred Duncan is hoping that in the next couple of days, he will make progress in rehabilitation to regain full fitness at least by the weekend.

He is keen on getting back to his best to be able to help Fiorentina.

